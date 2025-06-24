Nara Lokesh inaugurates Dr DVR Sainik School in Bapatla; hails Daggubati family’s contribution to education

GUNTUR: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the newly established Dr DVR Sainik School on Gangavaram Road in Inkollu, Bapatla district, on Monday. The institution has been set up under the aegis of former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, reflecting the family’s enduring commitment to education.

Accompanied by school secretary and correspondent Hitesh Chenchuram, Lokesh formally opened key facilities, including the main academic block, computer and science labs, boys’ and girls’ hostels, a mess, and a canteen. Statues of education stalwarts Daggubati Chenchuramayya and Daggubati Neelamohan were also unveiled.

Addressing a large gathering, Lokesh underscored the transformative power of quality education, calling it essential for breaking the cycle of poverty. “This school carries forward the vision of Daggubati Chenchuramayya, whose efforts in the 1980s laid a strong foundation for accessible education,” he said. He praised the Daggubati family—Purandeswari, Hitesh, and Nivedita—for their dedication to building institutions from KG to PG.

Lokesh urged students to stay focused and resilient, drawing from his own political journey in Mangalagiri. “I lost once, but came back with one of the biggest margins in the state. Failure should not discourage anyone,” he said.

Emphasising the role of teachers, Lokesh said they are guiding forces who deserve utmost respect. He also encouraged students to begin each day with their mother’s blessings.

Highlighting the school’s military focus, Lokesh said the institution honours India’s brave soldiers. “This Sainik School is a tribute to our armed forces and their sacrifices,” he added.

Lokesh also touched on educational reforms, asserting that Andhra Pradesh is on course to become a model state in public education.

Earlier, he was welcomed by Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Hitesh Chenchuram, and other dignitaries. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLAs V Narendra Varma and MM Kondayya, Collector J Venkata Murali, and SP Tushar Dudi were also present.