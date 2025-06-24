Those trying to terrorise people won’t be spared: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will not tolerate any anti-social activities, and deal sternly with any attempt to disturb law and order in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has asserted that they will not be cowed down by threatening statements using movie dialogues.

He felt that there was no change in their (YSRCP) rowdyism and anarchist approach even after losing power.

“Those hitting streets, holding placards with provocative movie dialogues should be cautious. Such dialogues are good to say in cinema. I also came from the film field. But it will not work in the real life. We will deal firmly with such trouble mongers. Any deterioration of law and order will not be tolerated,” he said, while addressing ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ (First Step Towards Good Governance) behind the State Secretariat on Monday.

“Though this venue is not the right platform to say so, it is loud and clear that this government will not spare those trying to terrorise people. We are here after facing several hardships. My appeal to officials is to make sure to implement the law strictly,” he said, adding that the coalition government is good, but not weak.

While highlighting the successful implementation of various welfare schemes and development programmes in the last one year, and the initiatives taken in his Panchayat Raj and Rural Development portfolios, Pawan Kalyan urged the officials right from the constituency level to the State level to make sure the implementation of good governance particularly with regard to law and order and corruption-free policies.

Mentioning that some people are of the opinion that the YSRCP may form the government in the next elections, he said such a situation will not arise, and he is confident that the coalition will be in power for at least 15 to 20 years, and no one can break the alliance.

“That (YSRCP) government is not going to form, and will not come. Why I am telling you this is I want to give you confidence. I want to empower you. The coalition will be in power for at least 15 to 20 years to make the State Viksit AP as part of Viksit Bharat. Myself or any others are not in a position to break the alliance,” he maintained.