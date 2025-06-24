Three, including minor, held for brutal double murder of elderly women in Tenali

GUNTUR: In a significant breakthrough, police arrested three individuals—including a minor—in connection with the brutal double murder of two elderly women in Tenali. The accused have been identified as Peravali Kusuma Kumari (46), Illa Gopi Krishna (25), and a 17-year-old juvenile, Sheikh Abdul Kalam.

The victims, Dasari Rajeshwari (59) and Peta Anjamma (70), were widows living together in a two-storey house on Parimi Road, Mallapadu. On June 19, the accused allegedly entered their home posing as potential tenants and murdered them using a metal rod and a cotton towel. They then fled with cash and gold ornaments.

Crucial CCTV footage monitored remotely by Rajeshwari’s daughter in Chennai helped identify the suspects. Tenali Police formed special teams under DSP B Janardhan Rao’s supervision and tracked the culprits using both technical inputs and physical evidence, following instructions from Guntur District SP.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Notably, Kusuma Kumari was also involved in a previous murder for gold. Police recovered Rs 34,500 in cash, a gold chain, imitation bangles, an auto-rickshaw used in the crime, gloves, shoes, and other evidence.

All three were produced before court on June 23 and remanded to judicial custody. Guntur SP praised CI S Ramesh Babu, SI SK Kareemulla, and their teams for swift and effective investigation.