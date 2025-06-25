170 out of 1,367 suspected cases found with cancer in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A statewide cancer survey conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Health Department has revealed that 8.55% of individuals suspected of having cancer were diagnosed with the disease, while 3.88% were found to be in pre-cancerous stages.

The survey, launched in November 2024 as part of the NCD 3.0 initiative, identified 1,367 suspected cases. Diagnostic testing confirmed cancer in 170 individuals (12.44%), with 117 in advanced stages and 53 in early stages—highlighting the urgent need for early detection and intervention.

International cancer expert and State government advisor Dr Nori Dattatraya, in a meeting with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and senior officials, lauded the initiative and stressed the role of public awareness in early diagnosis, which significantly lowers fatality rates. While AP’s incidence rate was below the national average, Dr Nori suggested a review to confirm data accuracy.