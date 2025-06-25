Adulterated ghee supplied to TTD, other temples: CBI

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that adulterated ghee, misrepresented as cow ghee, was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and other major temples, including Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, Srisailam, Vijayawada Kanaka Durga, Dwaraka Tirumala, and Penuganchiprolu Tirupathamma, during the YSRCP regime.

CBI counsel PSP Suresh Kumar revealed that palm oil mixed with chemicals to mimic cow ghee’s colour and aroma was supplied to the temples. The investigation revealed that Bhole Baba Dairy directors Pomil Jain (A3) and Vipin Jain (A4) profited Rs 240 crore by supplying 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee through AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy.