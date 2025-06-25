Andhra Pradesh government plans job melas with a target of 1,500 placements per constituency

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to boost employment, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prioritise skill development programmes with a clear target of creating 20 lakh jobs for youth. He emphasised that skill training must align with emerging technological advancements and global industry requirements to ensure employability.

During a comprehensive review of the Skill Development Department on Tuesday, he outlined measures to modernize workforce training. He instructed officials to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the State’s Skill Portal Naipunyam to identify and consolidate job openings not just within Andhra Pradesh but across India and international markets.

The portal will also feature an automated resume builder, generating professional profiles for registered candidates based on their qualifications.

To directly link job seekers with employers, the government will organise large-scale job fairs, with an immediate target of facilitating 1,500 placements per constituency this year. The State government has already secured commitments for Rs 9.5 lakh crore in industrial investments, which are projected to create 8.5 lakh jobs.