Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy served notice, SUV seized over YSRCP worker's death

GUNTUR: Nallapadu police seized the SUV allegedly involved in the death of YSRCP worker Singaiah during party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rally in Rentapalla on June 18. A police notice was also served to Jagan, delivered to the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli and received by office secretary Appi Reddy.

The incident occurred when Jagan’s convoy turned off the highway near Etukuru, where video footage showed a man falling under the lead vehicle. Initial reports mentioned an unidentified vehicle, but further probe, aided by CCTV, drone, and crowd footage, confirmed the SUV bearing registration AP 40 DS 2349—used by Jagan—was involved.

A case was registered naming driver Ramana Reddy as A1, Jagan as A2, and his aide K Nageshwar Reddy as A3. The SUV, owned by the YSRCP and registered under former aide Krishna Mohan Reddy, has been sent for forensic exam.

Separately, a youth, Madhu from Muppalla reportedly died en route to Guntur for treatment, with his family blaming traffic from the rally. MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the family, who demanded an investigation.