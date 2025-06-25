‘Government committed to resolving employees’ issues’: Andhra Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the role of employees in the development of the State, Minister for BC Welfare, Textiles and Handlooms S Savitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accorded top priority to resolve their issues.

A delegation from the AP NGOs Association, led by its president A Vidyasagar, met the BC Welfare Minister at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, and discussed the issues pertaining to employees.

Savitha said unlike the previous YSRCP regime, which harassed employees, the coalition government is committed to their welfare. Recalling the cases registered against government employees during the previous regime for raising their voice over just rights, she said the previous dispensation apart from delaying the payment of wages, diverted their savings.

“Apart from taking up the transfers of employees in a transparent manner, the government has also lifted the cases foisted against employees by the previous regime. The retirement age of employees working in BC Gurukuls has been enhanced to 62 years,” she highlighted.