Notices issued to YSRCP leaders over Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit

GUNTUR: Nallapadu police have served 41A CrPC notices to several YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders in connection with former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s February 19 visit to the Guntur chilli yard during the MLC election period.

The case was registered based on a complaint by the Flying Squad Team, led by Guntur Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner-II Ch. Srinivasa Rao.

The complaint alleged that Jagan and his party leaders entered the chilli yard without permission from the District Collector or clearance from the Agricultural Market Committee Secretary, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the 30 Police Act, and departmental norms.