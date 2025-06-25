Notices issued to YSRCP leaders over Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit

GUNTUR: Nallapadu police have served 41A CrPC notices to several YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders in connection with former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s February 19 visit to the Guntur chilli yard during the MLC election period.
The case was registered based on a complaint by the Flying Squad Team, led by Guntur Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner-II Ch. Srinivasa Rao.
The complaint alleged that Jagan and his party leaders entered the chilli yard without permission from the District Collector or clearance from the Agricultural Market Committee Secretary, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the 30 Police Act, and departmental norms.
Political speeches were reportedly made on market premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of the marketing department.
The case was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act. The gathering allegedly caused traffic congestion and inconvenience to farmers and the public.
Notices were issued to YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu, Lella Appi Reddy, Kavati Manohar Naidu, and Modugula Venugopal Reddy. While Jagan is named in the FIR, no notice has been served to him yet.
This marks the second recent case involving Jagan.