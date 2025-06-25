Three killed as speeding lorry rams vehicles in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a road mishap, three persons were killed and over 10 others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into multiple vehicles waiting at a traffic signal at Lankelapalem junction in Parawada mandal of Anakapalle district on Monday.

According to police, the lorry, loaded with pulses and heading towards Telangana from Gajuwaka, lost control and ploughed through three cars, six two-wheelers, and a container lorry before coming to a halt. The impact crushed one car and four bikes, while the container lorry overturned. The deceased were P Gandhi and KA Naidu, both of 35 years and travelling in a car, and Y Appadu, a pharma employee riding a two-wheeler.

Police suspect brake failure as a possible cause, though it is yet to be confirmed. The lorry driver fled the scene, and a special police team has been formed to track him down.

Parawada police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle for postmortem.