Andhra Pradesh progressing under PM’s vision and CM’s governance: Union Tourism Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s development under the BJP-TDP coalition, calling it a ‘double engine’ government powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s governance.

Addressing the reporters at the BJP office, he said the Union Ministry of Tourism had sanctioned `450 crore for seven projects in the State, and discussions are ongoing with the Chief Minister to boost the irrigation and tourism sectors. On the occasion, Shekhawat promised complete Centre’s support for the initiatives. On Kashmir, he said tourism has significantly increased, particularly in Pahalgam, and the region is now safe for travellers, forecasting a tourism surge in the next 15 days.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh, Shekhawat emphasised job creation, infrastructure, and honouring the sacrifices of those who fought the Emergency.

During the press briefing, the Union Minister slammed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing emergency on June 25, 1975, calling it the ‘harshest assault’ on Indian democracy. He said Sanjay Gandhi’s actions during that period bordered on dictatorship.

Praising the resistance led by Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, crediting their movement with restoring democracy, Shekhawat lamented that the Congress party has never apologised for the Emergency and urged youth to understand its historical impact to safeguard democratic values.