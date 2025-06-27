CM Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate Andhra Police Hackathon on June 27

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department will host a national-level AI hackathon, ‘AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon’, from June 27 to 29, aiming to harness Artificial Intelligence for innovative policing and public service solutions.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate the event at RVR & JC College of Engineering in Guntur on Friday.

“This hackathon aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision to integrate cutting-edge technology into governance,” Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta affirmed, noting Naidu’s pioneering efforts in transforming Cyberabad into a global tech hub.

To be organised in collaboration with knowledge partner 4SightsAI, the event challenges participants to develop AI-driven tools to solve eight real-world policing problems curated by senior IPS officers. The solutions are expected to be scalable and practical, contributing to better law enforcement and public administration.

Over 60 teams, including participants from startups, IT companies, and academic institutions from across India and abroad, have registered for the event. There is no entry fee, and accommodation will be provided. Top-performing teams will compete for a `10 lakh cash prize pool and receive certificates.