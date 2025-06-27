SI and constable die in a road mishap in Suryapet district

AMALAPURAM : Alamuru Sub-Inspector M Ashok lost his life in a road accident near Kodada of Suryapet district while on duty. Constable S Blessen Jeevan also died in the crash.

They were part of a team pursuing suspects in a ganja-related case when their car collided with a lorry during rainy conditions. The vehicle ahead had slowed and turned left, and due to poor visibility, the driver failed to react in time, resulting in a fatal crash. Head Constable D Swamy and car driver Ramesh sustained injuries and were admitted to Kodada Government Hospital.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. Minister K Atchannaidu also conveyed his condolences. He praised Ashok’s dedication, recalling his role in swiftly solving a case involving six missing children in March, for which he earned departmental recognition.