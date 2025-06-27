Two-Day Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0 commences in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The new tourism policy introduced by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is progressive, inclusive and investor-friendly, aiming to attract private investment and create world-class tourism experiences, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman Nukasani Balaji said.

At the two-day ‘Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0’ that began in Vijayawada on Thursday, Balaji said Andhra Pradesh is entering a golden era of tourism-led development. The policy focuses on spiritual, coastal, ecological, adventure, and heritage tourism, supported by fast-track clearances and incentives. “Our vision is to position Brand Andhra as a blend of tradition and innovation—a global destination for spiritual and experiential tourism,” Balaji said, adding that real-time smart technologies, improved accessibility, and eco-friendly practices are being introduced.

APTDC is also set to sign key MoUs with private players to build integrated tourism infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, offers diverse experiences, from Buddhist heritage and serene beaches to wildlife sanctuaries and spiritual yatras.

APTDC Managing Director (MD) Amrapali Kata said the government aims to attract `25,000 crore in private investment and increase classified hotel rooms from 4,500 to over 20,000. She noted that AP ranked fourth in domestic tourist arrivals in 2023, registering a 32% growth from 2022.

The Chief Minister will launch Caravan and Caravan Parks on Friday, she added. Concluding her address, Amrapali quoted Naidu’s statement: “Capitalism, Communism, Socialism and all other ‘isms’ may become irrelevant, but tourism will remain the only relevant ism.”

Swarnandhra P4 Foundation Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao said tourism holds vast direct and indirect employment potential, with each `1 crore investment generating significant job creation.