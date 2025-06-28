Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu stresses AI’s role in preventing crimes

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the vital role of technology in ensuring law and order, stating that peace and security are essential for investment and development. Speaking after inaugurating the ‘AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon’ in Guntur on Friday, he urged the police to fully adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced tools for crime prevention and investigation.

“A State can prosper only when law and order are firmly under control. Technology must become a driving force in policing, making Andhra Pradesh a model for crime-free governance,” Naidu affirmed.

The AI hackathon, jointly organised by the State police and four US-based AI firms, saw participation from over 160 teams focusing on AI solutions for policing.

On the occasion, Naidu interacted with participants and stressed the need for technology-driven, data-backed policing, moving beyond traditional methods. “We have introduced WhatsApp Governance for citizen services and are expanding CCTV and drone surveillance across the State,” he said, adding, “The days of relying solely on traditional policing methods are over. It is encouraging to see AP Police recognising the importance of technology and organising this innovative event.”

Pointing to the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Naidu said, “There were many baseless allegations against me in connection with the case. I was targeted with defamatory slogans like ‘blood history’. However, the truth came out through scientific investigation and digital tools like Google Takeout, used effectively by the CBI.” Issuing a warning to criminal elements, Naidu stated, “Those involved in rowdyism, ganja trade, and crimes against women can expect the hammer to come down hard, with technology providing irrefutable evidence.” He further stated that his government will always encourage young people to join the technological revolution.

“Earlier, we promoted IT in Andhra Pradesh. Now, we are preparing to showcase Telugu talent globally through the upcoming Quantum Valley project. Just like the United States has Silicon Valley, Andhra Pradesh will soon be home to Quantum Valley. The world today demands: work locally, think globally, act globally. This is the direction we are moving towards,” Naidu stated.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta were also present at the event.