RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The first Rs 10 lakh cheque in the country under the PM CARES Scheme has been presented to Prattipati Suma Mani of Dommeru village in East Godavari district, said BJP MP D Purandeswari. The MP took part in a programme organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department in the city on Friday to mark the occasion. Children who lost their parents due to Covid-19, attended the programme.

The MP said the scheme is part of Mission Vatsalya, which aims to provide comprehensive support to the children in need. The Centre had selected 19 beneficiaries at the first instance under the PM CARES Scheme.

The name of Suma Mani from East Godavari district figured first in the list, she said, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the scheme to ensure the well-being of children.

Suma Mani expressed her gratitude to the government for extending `10 lakh under the PM CARES Scheme.

PM CARES beneficiary delighted

Suma Mani said she lost her father in her childhood, and mother during the second wave of Covid-19.

Suma Mani, who did nursing, and now married, has got a daughter. “I will deposit `10 lakh in the name of my daughter,” she said.

MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Adireddy Srinivas, MLC Somu Veerraju, District Collector P Prasanthi, ICDS Project Director Ch Srilakshmi and other officials were present.