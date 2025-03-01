Beware of YSRCP’s conspiracies Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidusuggested the party leaders to be cautious of the conspiracies being hatched by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chairing the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting in the Assembly Committee Hall on Friday, Naidu while recalling that Jagan succeeded in putting the blame of murder of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy and the ‘Kodi kathi’ (rooster knife) dramas on the TDP, said the party suffered loss because the leaders were not on alert.

Explaining about political conspiracies of the YSRCP and Jagan to the Ministers and MLAs of the TDP, Naidu narrated how Jagan and his co hoodwinked the people on Viveka murder issue. “Before the 2019 elections, they (YSRCP leaders) after murdering Viveka, tried to make the people believe that he died of cardiac arrest. We have to understand the murder of Viveka deeply as that incident explains about the thoughts and conspiracies of the criminal in politics,” Naidu told. Naidu added, “First, we thought that cardiac arrest might be the cause for the death of Viveka. Going by the revelation of senior IAS officer Ajeya Kallam, YSRCP manifesto preparation meeting was underway at the residence of Jagan in Hyderabad at 5 am on that fateful day. After getting a call, Jagan went upstairs and informed about the death of paternal uncle to those participated in the meeting and continued it.”

Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of covering up YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder by cleaning bloodstains, despite his daughter Sunitha demanding a post-mortem. He alleged Jagan politicised the case, secured a gag order, and dismissed CBI probe nee d after gaining power.