Budget ensures welfare, development: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the 2025-26 State Budget is structured to ensure both welfare and development, with allocations aimed at achieving these objectives. He accused the previous government of financial mismanagement, claiming it had pushed the State into crisis.

In a statement on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the coalition government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, is working to reduce revenue and fiscal deficits, ensuring future financial security and paving the way for development.

He emphasised that the allocations for the Super Six promises reflect the government’s commitment, noting that funds have already been sanctioned for pensions and the Deepam-2 scheme, with the remaining Super Six promises set to be fulfilled.

Pawan Kalyan said Rs 9,407 crore has been allocated for the Thalli Ki Vandanam scheme, which will launch in May 2025, and plans are in place to distribute Rs 20,000 per farmer under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. He welcomed the Rs 18,019 crore allocation for irrigation and Rs 18,890 crore for rural development, stating that these would accelerate progress in villages.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that the Central government has extended the implementation deadline to 2028. He also lauded the Budget’s focus on agriculture and the subsidised electricity rate of Rs 1.05 per unit for aqua farmers.

Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the state’s development and thanked CM Naidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, and officials involved in the Budget preparation.