Andhra Pradesh: CPM rallies on public issues from March 8

VIJAYAWADA: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary V Srinivas Rao announced public awareness marches from March 8 to 17 across Andhra Pradesh to address various public issues and advocate for women’s rights in view of International Women’s Day.

At the two-day State Committee meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday, the CPM scripted strategies, including petitioning and dharnas at government offices from March 22 to 28 to resolve identified issues. They decided to intensify protests from April if the issues were not resolved.

Speaking to mediapersons, Srinivas Rao revealed that the CPM leaders will tour the State to study public grievances. The marches, including padayatra and cycle rallies, are to demand the implementation of the free bus for women scheme, one of the Super Six promises by March 8, unemployment allowances and Rs 1,500 financial support for women by Ugadi.

On the occasion, the CPM leader accused the State government of failing to fulfil promises, stating that a nine-month wait for budget relief yielded disappointment. He accused it of slashing funds for the implementation of Super Six promises, cutting 20% of P4 beneficiaries, and neglecting the elderly. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu neither secured special status for Andhra Pradesh nor Rs 20,000 pending central funds despite several Delhi visits. Projects like Veligonda and Polavaram received only Rs 309 crore and Rs 6,000 crore in the budget. CPM opposes the government’s stand on the SECI deal,” he emphasised.