Rare civet cat from Tadepalli hills startles Guntur residents

GUNTUR: Residents of Muggu Road were startled on Sunday when a rare feline, identified as a civet cat, descended from the Tadepalli hills and entered a local home.

It sought refuge in the house of Gottimukkala Lazar, triggering alarm among neighbours. As the feline hid among household items, locals cautiously captured it and informed the Forest Department.

Officials confirmed the species, typically found in African forests, and transferred it to a veterinary hospital for examination. After necessary health checks, the civet cat was safely released back into its natural habitat.