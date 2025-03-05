Minister Nadendla Manohar inspects ration supply at Amaravati

GUNTUR/ VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inspected the Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) vehicle distributing ration supplies on Yerrabalem Road, Amaravati, on Tuesday. He reviewed records of ration distribution from March 1 and assessed the daily number of beneficiaries.

During the visit, the minister interacted with local residents to understand their challenges in accessing rations. He inquired about any supply delays and encouraged people to report issues to authorities for immediate resolution.

Minister Manohar assured the public that ration supplies would continue without interruption. He instructed officials to ensure efficient distribution and address grievances promptly.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and hassle-free ration supply system. He emphasised that all eligible beneficiaries would receive their entitlements without difficulties.

Officials accompanying him were directed to streamline operations, monitor supply chains, and take corrective measures where necessary. The minister reiterated that any disruptions in distribution would be dealt with strictly.

The government, he said, remains focused on ensuring food security for all, and necessary steps would be taken to improve the efficiency of ration supply mechanisms.