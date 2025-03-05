‘Zero-waste environment in Andhra Pradesh by ’47’

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to achieving a zero-waste environment by 2047 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MU&AD) Minister P Narayana announced at the 12th Asia-Pacific Regional 3R Circular Economy Forum in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He emphasised AP’s focus on waste management, environmental protection, and sustainable urban development.

The three-day international conference, attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and representatives from various countries, highlights integrated waste management, environmental conservation, and climate change. Minister Narayana participated alongside Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram, Municipal Department Chief Secretary S Suresh Kumar, Director Sampath Kumar, and Swachh Andhra MD Anil Kumar Reddy.

During the event, Narayana inspected international pavilions with the Union Minister and reiterated AP’s commitment to sustainability. He stated that AP’s Vision 2047 document, unveiled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prioritizes Swachh Andhra, setting targets for cleanliness, environmental balance, and a circular economy.

“We are advancing waste-to-energy projects, establishing bio-CNG plants, and implementing liquid waste management solutions. AP is dedicated to a climate-resilient future,” Narayana said. The team reviewed waste management strategies used in other countries. Following the conference, they inspected a legacy waste remediation plant in Sevapura village near Jaipur. Narayana noted that AP has 55 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste and is exploring advanced treatment methods. To further these initiatives, officials from the Municipal Department and Swachh Andhra Corporation signed an agreement with Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal.