Clear AP Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill: CM Naidu to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, and discussed several issues related to Andhra Pradesh.
During his meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister explained the pressing issue of land grabbing in Andhra Pradesh as six out of 10 legal cases are pertaining to land disputes.
The absence of proper checks in the land computerisation process has led to large-scale encroachment of lands in rural and urban areas. Hence, Naidu urged the Centre to clear the AP Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill 2024, citing Gujarat’s existing model as a precedent. He also mentioned the law enforcement concerns, including the large prevalence of bootlegging and ganja cultivation.
Discussing Andhra Pradesh’s financial situation with Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for leaving behind `10 lakh crore outstanding arrears, creating a saturated loan scenario. Despite this, he highlighted the State’s recent economic growth, reporting a 12.94% overall increase, and a 15.86% growth in the agricultural sector. He stressed the need to boost the service sector to achieve a sustainable 15% growth rate, and create wealth rather than relying on borrowing.
Naidu underscored the importance of interlinking rivers to prevent water wastage, and provide irrigation facility to drought-prone regions like Rayalaseema.
He proposed linking of Polavaram and Banakacherla, along with Vamsadhara, Nagavalli, Penna and Krishna rivers, ensuring efficient water distribution. About 200 TMC of water, which currently goes waste into the sea, can be utilised for irrigation and drinking purposes with the river linking projects, he said.
Naidu requested Nitin Gadkari to ensure speedy completion of the Amaravati Outer Ring Road, spanning 189 km, and emphasised the need for an 8-lane ORR similar to the one built in Hyderabad. He also discussed the importance of an eastern bypass road in Andhra Pradesh, and proposed solutions to address traffic congestion at Srisailam.
Language must be a tool, not a barrier: Naidu
Further discussions included the Vizag to Mulapet coastal road, and a direct Hyderabad to Machilipatnam port road.
Answering media queries, Naidu criticised the previous regime’s handling of prohibition, alleging that excise income had been mortgaged for 25 years.
He also addressed concerns regarding demographic trends, noting that South India’s aging population poses challenges, whereas States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have a younger demographic. He advocated provision of incentives to families to have more children, emphasising the need for long term demographic management rather than population control.
Regarding Hindi imposition, Naidu reaffirmed that language should be a tool for communication rather than a barrier to knowledge.
The Chief Minister, along with FM Sitharaman will take part in official events in Vizag on Thursday, including a book launch at GITAM university.