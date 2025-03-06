Clear AP Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill: CM Naidu to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, and discussed several issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

During his meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister explained the pressing issue of land grabbing in Andhra Pradesh as six out of 10 legal cases are pertaining to land disputes.

The absence of proper checks in the land computerisation process has led to large-scale encroachment of lands in rural and urban areas. Hence, Naidu urged the Centre to clear the AP Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill 2024, citing Gujarat’s existing model as a precedent. He also mentioned the law enforcement concerns, including the large prevalence of bootlegging and ganja cultivation.

Discussing Andhra Pradesh’s financial situation with Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for leaving behind `10 lakh crore outstanding arrears, creating a saturated loan scenario. Despite this, he highlighted the State’s recent economic growth, reporting a 12.94% overall increase, and a 15.86% growth in the agricultural sector. He stressed the need to boost the service sector to achieve a sustainable 15% growth rate, and create wealth rather than relying on borrowing.