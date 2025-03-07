AP IT Minister Lokesh highlights need for collective efforts to prevent student suicides

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised the need for collective efforts to prevent student suicides, acknowledging the pressures faced by students.

Replying to a question in the AP Legislative Council on Thursday, he presented year-wise suicide data for intermediate students, noting that there is no clear pattern in the numbers. While six students died by suicide in 2016 and four in 2019, the numbers fluctuated in later years—seven in 2021, twelve in 2022, and seventeen in 2023. In 2024, six cases were reported.

For technical education, suicide numbers varied significantly, with one or two deaths in some years, but eleven in another. Lokesh stressed that while the numbers fluctuate, suicides are still occurring and must be addressed. To tackle the issue, the government is setting up School Wellness Teams and providing counseling services to help students cope with stress. Additionally, 280 counselors have been appointed in the school education department to address issues, including sexual harassment allegations in schools, junior colleges, and universities.

He identified ragging, academic stress, and financial burdens as the primary reasons behind student suicides. The coalition government, he said, is working towards strengthening government junior colleges to support students better.