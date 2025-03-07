TTD introduces masala vada in Annaprasadam for pilgrims

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced masala vada to its Annaprasadam (free food) menu for devotees at Tirumala, starting Thursday.

The initiative, launched by TTD Chairman BR Naidu along with executive officer (EO) J Shyamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhury, aims to enhance the dining experience for pilgrims.

Proposed by BR Naidu and approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the masala vada is prepared with lentils, green chilies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander, and mint without onion or garlic. It joins the existing offerings of sambar, rasam, chutney, curd, curry, sweet pongali, and papad. 35,000 vadas will be served daily between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm at the Annaprasada Kendra, with plans to scale up production and extend distribution. The EO emphasised the importance of maintaining high-quality ingredients to ensure taste and hygiene.

The Annaprasadam tradition, launched in 1985 under former CM NT Rama Rao, began with the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme, serving 2,000 pilgrims daily. By 2014, it evolved into the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, funded by global devotee donations, covering expenses through interest earned on bank deposits. On occasions like Vaikunta Ekadasi and New Year, over 2 lakh devotees receive free meals. The launch event, attended by TTD board members and officials, included a special pooja.