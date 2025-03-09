CM Chandrababu Naidu aims to empower 1 lakh women entrepreneurs in a year

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled plans to create one lakh women entrepreneurs within a year, backed by agreements with 24 organisations to support women’s businesses and market their products, besides a 45% investment subsidy for financial stability.

He made the announcement at the International Women’s Day celebrations in Markapuram of Prakasam district on Saturday. On the occasion, he launched ‘Shakti App’ for women’s safety, promising a 7-minute response and strict action against harassers.

“Since the NDA government has taken over, we’ve curbed abusive language on TV, in the Assembly, and on social media, with legal action against offenders to maintain civility, and protect the future generations. Ganja menace, rampant for five years, is being tackled with the Eagle system, and deployment of drones. Anyone harming girls faces severe consequences,” the Chief Minister warned.

Govt employees to get six months paid maternity leave for every delivery

During an interaction with women, Naidu urged people to give up family planning and have more children, reversing his earlier stance due to shifting demographics. Highlighting population balance, he warned of an aging crisis like in Western nations.

He stressed the need for having at least two or three kids, offering Rs 15,000 per child under the expanded Thalliki Vandanam scheme, benefiting all mothers regardless of the number of children. He announced that government women employees will get six months paid maternity leave for every delivery, not just two, including for election duties.