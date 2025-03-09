CM Chandrababu Naidu aims to empower 1 lakh women entrepreneurs in a year

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled plans to create one lakh women entrepreneurs within a year, backed by agreements with 24 organisations to support women’s businesses and market their products, besides a 45% investment subsidy for financial stability.
He made the announcement at the International Women’s Day celebrations in Markapuram of Prakasam district on Saturday. On the occasion, he launched ‘Shakti App’ for women’s safety, promising a 7-minute response and strict action against harassers.
“Since the NDA government has taken over, we’ve curbed abusive language on TV, in the Assembly, and on social media, with legal action against offenders to maintain civility, and protect the future generations. Ganja menace, rampant for five years, is being tackled with the Eagle system, and deployment of drones. Anyone harming girls faces severe consequences,” the Chief Minister warned.
Govt employees to get six months paid maternity leave for every delivery
During an interaction with women, Naidu urged people to give up family planning and have more children, reversing his earlier stance due to shifting demographics. Highlighting population balance, he warned of an aging crisis like in Western nations.
He stressed the need for having at least two or three kids, offering Rs 15,000 per child under the expanded Thalliki Vandanam scheme, benefiting all mothers regardless of the number of children. He announced that government women employees will get six months paid maternity leave for every delivery, not just two, including for election duties.
The Chief Minister emphasised the role of technology in development, citing DWCRA and MEPMA’s Rs 35,000 crore loans, and four Guinness World Records via ONDC.
He credited his wife Bhuvaneswari for managing Heritage, and his mother’s struggle for inspiring the Deepam Scheme. Reflecting on past successes, Naidu mentioned bicycles for girls, boost to education, and fostering self-reliance through DWCRA.
Naidu promised rural women remote work training and entrepreneurial hubs via Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs and AI. He encouraged the use of smartphones, but cautioned the people terming it a double-edged sword.
On being asked the secret of his health and ability to remain calm under pressure, Naidu said he works tirelessly with a vision for the uplift of Telugu people. He stressed that positive thinking maintains his health, while negative thoughts lead to tension.
He also mentioned falling asleep quickly, waking up only to his alarm, and being deeply moved by the support during his 53-day arrest.
Concluding the interaction, Naidu shared his goal of increasing the per capita income of the people from Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 58 lakh, adding that the conversation energised him.