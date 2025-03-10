Several districts in Andhra Pradesh likely to face severe heatwave in the next five days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heatwave alert for several districts in the State, warning that three mandals are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions on Monday, while 11 mandals may witness heatwave conditions.

According to APSDMA, Vararamachandrapuram, Kunavaram, and Chintoor mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district are expected to experience severe heatwaves.

Meanwhile, six mandals in Parvathipuram-Manyam, three in ASR, and two in Eluru district are likely to experience heatwave conditions. The heatwave is expected to intensify on Tuesday, with four mandals predicted to experience severe heatwaves, while 35 mandals may be affected by heatwave conditions.

On Sunday, high maximum temperatures were recorded across several districts in the State. Aalamuru in Nandyal district registered 40.3°C, Laddagiri in Kurnool district reported 39.6°C, Nallacheruvupalle in YSR district recorded 39.4°C, and Kutagulla and Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district reported 38.9°C.

Officials also confirmed that seven mandals experienced heatwave conditions on the same day.

Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority, urged the public to take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related health issues. He advised people to protect their ears from hot winds to prevent health complications.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, in its latest weather update, mentioned that maximum temperatures are expected to remain upto 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal for the next five days.

Authorities have urged the public, particularly elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with health conditions, to take necessary precautions.

People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to the sun, and wear protective clothing to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures.