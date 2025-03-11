Andhra government cancels land allotment to Hayagreeva Farms at Yendada

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has cancelled the allotment of 12.51 acres of land to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers at Yendada village in Visakhapatnam Rural Mandal.

The memo issued by the Revenue Department to the Visakhapatnam Collector on Monday cites multiple violations of the land alienation conditions originally set in 2008. The land, alienated for the construction of cottages for the aged people and orphans, will now be reclaimed by the government for public use. The cancellation follows a prolonged legal and administrative battle, culminating in the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The land, measuring 12.51 acres in Survey No. 92/3, was allotted to Hayagreeva Farms in 2008 under GO No. 1447 for Rs 45 lakh per acre. The firm was tasked with constructing cottages within a stipulated time, but the government alleged that it misused the land for commercial purpose, defeating the altruistic intent of the allotment.