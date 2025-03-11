Andhra Pradesh: E-buses to AIIMS, Mangalagiri temple launched

GUNTUR: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh launched free electric bus services in the Mangalagiri constituency on Monday to improve transportation for those travelling to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple from remote areas.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) donated the buses under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative after Minister Lokesh requested support in response to public concerns.

The MEIL Foundation contributed two advanced Olectra electric buses, valued at Rs 2.4 crore, for the initiative. One bus will operate between Mangalagiri Bus Stand and AIIMS via NRI Junction and the DGP office from 6 am to 6 pm.

The second bus will run from Mangalagiri Bus Stand to Panakala Swamy temple via NRI Junction from 7 am to 8 pm. Both buses have an 18-passenger capacity and can travel up to 150 kilometres on a single charge.

The buses are equipped with modern safety features, including digital instrument panels, electronic hydraulic power steering, real-time vehicle tracking systems, and reverse park assist systems.

Olectra Greentech Ltd Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep, AIIMS Director Dr Shanta Singh, Deputy Director Dr Shashikant, Temple Executive Officer A Kotireddy, TTD Board Member Tammishetti Janaki Devi, Padmasali Corporation Chairman Nandam Abaddayya, and several TDP leaders were present.