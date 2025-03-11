Bus hits two motorcycles in Andhra Pradesh, four dead

KURNOOL: Four youngsters were killed, and one other seriously injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with two motorcycles they were riding in this district on Tuesday, police officials said.

The accident occurred around 11 am near Pandavagallu village, they added, an official told PTI.

Two victims were riding a motorcycle while three were on another bike when the bus collided them head on, he added.

Police believe that all the vehicles, the bus and the two motor bikes were at a high speed.

Police are in the process of booking a case.