Panic as roof collapses in Tirupati hotel, guests evacuated

TIRUPATI: A partial roof collapse in Room 65 of the Minerva Hotel in Tirupati at approximately 2:30 AM on Tuesday caused panic, leading to the evacuation of all guests.

According to police reports, the occupants of the room escaped unharmed and immediately alerted the hotel staff. Emergency services, including the East Police and Fire Department, arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the information.

As a precautionary measure, all guests staying in the hotel's 69 rooms were evacuated, leaving them temporarily displaced. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities have launched a structural safety audit of the Minerva Hotel to determine the cause of the collapse. The investigation is ongoing.