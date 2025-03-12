Use of advanced tech for policing will ensure safer and happier Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlined a technology-driven approach to maintaining law and order, emphasising the use of drones and modern tools. Highlighting night-time drone patrolling, CCTV cameras, and 26 new cybersecurity stations, he vowed to ensure swift justice and deter crime.
Intervening during a discussion on demands for a grant for the Home Administration on Tuesday, Naidu stressed that advanced technology would secure State borders against drug trafficking, and protect public and government assets, marking a shift towards a robust security framework.
The integration of drones, technology, and proactive measures, he said, ensures a safer and happier Andhra Pradesh where lawbreakers face accountability. He also said this is paramount for the State’s development and attracting investments.
Naidu warned that threats to peace and security would not be tolerated, with strict action promised against those targeting women. “The previous YSRCP government’s failure on law and order front, left citizens fearful, and public properties vulnerable,” he observed.
Naidu: I never engaged in vendetta politics
To tackle the drug and ganja surge under the previous regime, the NDA government introduced the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) system to curb organised cultivation and trafficking of ganja while offering alternative livelihoods to growers. “We want a drug-free State. Ganja should not be cultivated here. There will be no compromise,” he asserted.
The Shakti App, launched for women’s safety, enables rapid police response to emergencies, unlike the ineffective Disha App of the previous regime.
The Chief Minister cited a past case in previous TDP regime, where quick action forced a rapist to end his life, cautioning police against negligence. Naidu announced a new anti-land-grabbing law to address widespread encroachments by the previous administration, using drone surveillance and harsh penalties. He condemned the YSRCP’s misuse of social media for abusive posts, especially against women, and affirmed restored dignity in Assembly debates. Drawing from 45 years of his political experience, he promised no leniency for criminals hiding behind political motives. “I never engaged in vendetta politics, and there will be none in future,” he averred.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha accused the previous YSRCP regime of filing 23 cases against her, including one linked to a DGP office visit, and of targeting TDP leaders. She claimed an atrocity occurred every eight minutes under the previous government.
She outlined women’s safety measures, including a Rs 17 crore protection unit, Shakti App launch on Women’s Day, night shelters, and Shakti Teams in Anakapalli. Police response time has improved to 15 minutes in rural areas and 5-10 minutes in towns, with 112 providing emergency support.
Infrastructure upgrades include Rs 50 crore for police stations, Rs 300 crore for 2,812 vehicles, and two drones per station. She criticised YSRCP’s neglect of vehicle purchases, leading to a bank blacklist.