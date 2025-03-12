Use of advanced tech for policing will ensure safer and happier Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlined a technology-driven approach to maintaining law and order, emphasising the use of drones and modern tools. Highlighting night-time drone patrolling, CCTV cameras, and 26 new cybersecurity stations, he vowed to ensure swift justice and deter crime.

Intervening during a discussion on demands for a grant for the Home Administration on Tuesday, Naidu stressed that advanced technology would secure State borders against drug trafficking, and protect public and government assets, marking a shift towards a robust security framework.

The integration of drones, technology, and proactive measures, he said, ensures a safer and happier Andhra Pradesh where lawbreakers face accountability. He also said this is paramount for the State’s development and attracting investments.

Naidu warned that threats to peace and security would not be tolerated, with strict action promised against those targeting women. “The previous YSRCP government’s failure on law and order front, left citizens fearful, and public properties vulnerable,” he observed.

Naidu: I never engaged in vendetta politics

To tackle the drug and ganja surge under the previous regime, the NDA government introduced the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) system to curb organised cultivation and trafficking of ganja while offering alternative livelihoods to growers. “We want a drug-free State. Ganja should not be cultivated here. There will be no compromise,” he asserted.

The Shakti App, launched for women’s safety, enables rapid police response to emergencies, unlike the ineffective Disha App of the previous regime.