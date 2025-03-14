AP High Court halts government action on Hayagreeva Farms land for four weeks

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to maintain the status quo on the lands resumed from

Hayagreeva Farms and Developers for the next four weeks.

This order follows a petition filed by the company on Wednesday, challenging the cancellation of 12.5 acres of land allotted to it by the government.

The government had requested an adjournment for Thursday’s hearing.

During the hearing before Justice TCD Sekhar, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas argued that the government had adhered to the court’s division bench orders.

He stated that a showcause notice was served to Hayagreeva Farms, and an explanation was received before further proceedings were initiated.

The Advocate General explained that the company had acquired the land at a low cost, with the commitment to build old-age homes and orphanages, but had violated the terms set by the government.

On March 10, the Revenue Department issued a memo cancelling the land allocation, and although the petitioner did not contest the decision in court, a Panchanama was conducted on March 11.

However, the petitioner refused to accept the Panchanama report.

The High Court has given the government two weeks to file a detailed counter, and the case hearing was adjourned until then.