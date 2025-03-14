Vigilance probe into ex-Andhra University VC’s tenure to conclude in 60 days: IT Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: A vigilance inquiry into alleged corruption and irregularities during the tenure of former Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor Prasad Reddy will be completed within 60 days, Human Resource Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh announced on Thursday.

Lokesh addressed the Assembly following questions raised by MLAs Palla Srinivas, Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Ganababu, Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Konatala Ramakrishna.

According to Lokesh, allegations against the former VC include the misuse of Rs 20 crore in Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grants and Rs 25 lakh from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), along with regulatory violations. Reddy is also accused of corruption, abuse of power, illegal appointments — including that of the AU registrar — and accepting bribes from private colleges for distance education exams.

Lokesh claimed that students were allegedly used for political activities, including welcoming former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visits to Visakhapatnam by halting classes and making students stand on roads. The AU in-charge V-C has since formed a committee to probe the allegations. Lokesh assured that the vigilance report will be shared with legislators. “No one will be spared, and we will ensure these actions instil a fear of repetition,” Lokesh warned.

Highlighting Andhra University’s legacy and its illustrious alumni, Lokesh reiterated the government’s goal to elevate at least one state university into the QS top 100 rankings within five years. As part of this vision, Prof. Rajashekhar from IIT Kharagpur, has been appointed as the new V-C to enhance academic standards and restore AU’s former glory.