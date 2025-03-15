All eligible for welfare schemes will get welfare benefits without any bias: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that the NDA government will implement the welfare schemes without any discrimination, and all the eligible people will get the benefits irrespective of their political affiliations.
Holding a teleconference with TDP Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Friday, Naidu said TDP activists should not develop any rapport with YSRCP leaders.
“My intention is that all the eligible people should get the welfare schemes. But TDP activists should not develop any rapport with YSRCP leaders. I am clear on it. But YSRCP leaders have twisted the fact, and resorted to a false propaganda that I stated that not to extend welfare schemes to those who voted to the YSRCP,” the TDP supremo explained.
Mentioning that the exercise to fill nominated posts is going on, Naidu said some TDP leaders are delaying the process without submitting their recommendations. Only the names of committed and loyal TDP activists should be recommended for the nominated posts at the earliest, he said.
Informing that chairpersons of 21 temple trusts across the State will be appointed, he said right persons will be given right posts. About 60,000 applications have been received for the nominated posts, and they are being scrutinised.
Those who failed to get the nominated posts now, will be given opportunities after the completion of two year tenure of those appointed. The performance of all those who got nominated posts, is being closely monitored, he said.
Suggesting that TDP activists maintain dignity, and should be cautious like when in opposition, Naidu is of the firm opinion that the governance should be acceptable to all the people.
Mingle with NDA leaders, says CM
“We have rolled out several welfare schemes and development programmes in the last nine months. Clear changes are visible in the administration now,” Naidu said.
Instructing the In-charge Ministers to visit their respective districts, and review the implementation of the development programmes and welfare schemes, the Chief Minister urged them to give prior intimation to the district coordinators, MLAs and MPs about their visits.
The Ministers should also visit the district TDP offices. Group politics in the party should not be tolerated, he asserted.
“Promoting solar energy is our policy. TDP MLAs should take the initiative to ensure effective implement of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in every constituency. They should realise the target of installing 10,000 rooftop solar panels under the scheme in each Assembly segment. BCs will get a total subsidy of Rs 80,000 for installing 2 kilowatt rooftop solar panel. SCs and STs will get rooftop solar panels free of cost,” explained.
Suggesting the MLAs and MPs to raise the issues related to their constituencies in the Assembly and Parliament, the TDP supremo urged them mingle with the rank and file of TDP allies.