All eligible for welfare schemes will get welfare benefits without any bias: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that the NDA government will implement the welfare schemes without any discrimination, and all the eligible people will get the benefits irrespective of their political affiliations.

Holding a teleconference with TDP Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Friday, Naidu said TDP activists should not develop any rapport with YSRCP leaders.

“My intention is that all the eligible people should get the welfare schemes. But TDP activists should not develop any rapport with YSRCP leaders. I am clear on it. But YSRCP leaders have twisted the fact, and resorted to a false propaganda that I stated that not to extend welfare schemes to those who voted to the YSRCP,” the TDP supremo explained.

Mentioning that the exercise to fill nominated posts is going on, Naidu said some TDP leaders are delaying the process without submitting their recommendations. Only the names of committed and loyal TDP activists should be recommended for the nominated posts at the earliest, he said.

Informing that chairpersons of 21 temple trusts across the State will be appointed, he said right persons will be given right posts. About 60,000 applications have been received for the nominated posts, and they are being scrutinised.

Those who failed to get the nominated posts now, will be given opportunities after the completion of two year tenure of those appointed. The performance of all those who got nominated posts, is being closely monitored, he said.

Suggesting that TDP activists maintain dignity, and should be cautious like when in opposition, Naidu is of the firm opinion that the governance should be acceptable to all the people.