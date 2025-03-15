Andhra HC denies bail to accused in Maoist recruitment case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Dongari Devendra and Chukka Shilpa, accused of influencing young women and recruiting them into the banned Maoist party.
The High Court Bench, comprising Justice Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Justice Thuta Chandra Dhanasekar, denied bail after considering the primary evidence against the accused and the severity of the charges.
According to investigations, the accused, along with others, established the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), an organisation that allegedly misled women under the guise of social service and influenced them to join the Maoist party.
One such victim, Radha from Pedabayalu, Visakhapatnam, was reportedly recruited into the Maoist party in 2017. Following her disappearance, Radha’s mother lodged a police complaint, claiming her daughter was forcefully inducted.
Given the seriousness of the case, the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later filed a chargesheet.
The accused first sought bail from the NIA Special Court in Visakhapatnam, which was rejected on May 29, 2024. Later, they moved the High Court, challenging the decision.
After reviewing the evidence, statements from Radha’s family, and the NIA investigation findings, the High Court upheld the lower court’s verdict, concluding the accused played a role in Radha’s forced recruitment into the banned political outfit, dismissing their petitions.