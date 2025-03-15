Andhra HC denies bail to accused in Maoist recruitment case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Dongari Devendra and Chukka Shilpa, accused of influencing young women and recruiting them into the banned Maoist party.

The High Court Bench, comprising Justice Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Justice Thuta Chandra Dhanasekar, denied bail after considering the primary evidence against the accused and the severity of the charges.

According to investigations, the accused, along with others, established the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), an organisation that allegedly misled women under the guise of social service and influenced them to join the Maoist party.