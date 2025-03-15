Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan advocates for multilingual unity in India at JSP event

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan urged Tamil leaders not to dub Tamil films into Hindi just to earn revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
“You need money and workforce from Hindi-speaking states but oppose Hindi itself. That is not acceptable. All languages are essential for communication and fostering brotherhood,” he stated, adding, “Not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the country, we need multiple languages — not only for national integrity but also to understand one another and to share love. Multiple languages are good for India.”
Addressing a massive gathering at the grand event ‘Jaya Ketanam,’ marking JSP’s 12th Foundation Day on Friday in Chitrada village of Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Pawan Kalyan delivered an impassioned speech, inspiring the youth and reaffirming his commitment to the nation.
“I am ready to die for my country,” he declared. Clarifying misconceptions about his political ideology, he stated, “Some say I am confused regarding my ideology. I was inspired by Che Guevara for his humanitarian values, but I have followed Sanatana Dharma since childhood. My home has always echoed with the name of Lord Sri Ram.” He explained that his party’s ideology was shaped by the speeches of seven influential leaders from around the world.
Emphasising national unity, he asserted that there should be no divide between North and South India. “We must instil patriotism in the youth. My vision is to nurture 100 young leaders from each village so that by 2047, they can guide the country in the right direction.”The actor-turned-politician criticised pseudo-secularism, advocating instead for true secularism. “Secularism should be practised in its true spirit, not for convenient vote-bank politics. Condemning attacks on Hindu traditions, he questioned, “If idols of Lord Sri Ram are beheaded, Hindu gods are mocked with vulgar language, and deities like Goddess Lakshmi and Bathukamma are insulted, why is no one allowed to question it? But if a deity from another religion is insulted, ‘secularism’ suddenly becomes an issue. This hypocrisy is unacceptable.”
He alleged that a leader from Old City (Hyderabad) had once incited violence by asking police to ‘blindfold themselves for 15 minutes’ to target Hindus. “Hindus are expected to stay silent, fearing these pseudo-secularists. I am not afraid.
I will question anyone who attacks Sanatana Dharma while respecting all religions,” he affirmed.