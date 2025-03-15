Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan advocates for multilingual unity in India at JSP event

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan urged Tamil leaders not to dub Tamil films into Hindi just to earn revenue from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“You need money and workforce from Hindi-speaking states but oppose Hindi itself. That is not acceptable. All languages are essential for communication and fostering brotherhood,” he stated, adding, “Not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the country, we need multiple languages — not only for national integrity but also to understand one another and to share love. Multiple languages are good for India.”

Addressing a massive gathering at the grand event ‘Jaya Ketanam,’ marking JSP’s 12th Foundation Day on Friday in Chitrada village of Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Pawan Kalyan delivered an impassioned speech, inspiring the youth and reaffirming his commitment to the nation.

“I am ready to die for my country,” he declared. Clarifying misconceptions about his political ideology, he stated, “Some say I am confused regarding my ideology. I was inspired by Che Guevara for his humanitarian values, but I have followed Sanatana Dharma since childhood. My home has always echoed with the name of Lord Sri Ram.” He explained that his party’s ideology was shaped by the speeches of seven influential leaders from around the world.