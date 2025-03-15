GMC issues strict warning to property tax defaulters

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) Puli Srinivasulu has issued a strong warning to property tax defaulters, stating that there will be no extensions or waivers on interest for pending dues.

He urged defaulters to pay their outstanding taxes immediately, stressing that failure to comply would result in the seizure of properties. The Commissioner emphasised that property tax revenue is essential for the city’s infrastructure development and public services, and non-payment severely impacts urban growth.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns and demand notices, many property owners have continued to neglect their tax obligations. As a result, the municipal corporation has initiated property seizures against major defaulters. Commissioner Srinivasulu made it clear that no leniency would be shown and that legal measures would be enforced against those failing to pay their dues.

On Friday, the municipal corporation seized 11 properties with long-standing tax dues. Notable among them were GVR&S Engineering College in Budampadu (Rs 27,44,695 in dues), Ruchi Grand in Srinivasarao Thota (Rs 20,69,540), and Reddy College (Rs 24,20,873). Other commercial properties seized include Prabhakar Reddy Chilli’s (Rs 3,26,534), Lakshmi Shetty Ramana Amma Shop (Rs 8,84,737), and Vishnu Priya Complex Shop No. 80 (Rs 77,631). Liberty Theatre was also seized for failing to pay Rs 21,59,886, along with a commercial shop belonging to Chalapathi Rao in Arundelpet (Rs 32,25,528).

In addition to property seizures, the corporation has disconnected water connections for 162 residential properties with unpaid taxes. Srinivasulu reiterated that the tax enforcement drive would continue and stringent measures would be taken against non-payers. He urged all owners to settle their dues promptly to avoid legal consequences and contribute to the city’s growth.

The GMC remains committed to ensuring tax compliance and generating revenue for urban infrastructure projects.