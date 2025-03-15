Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirms Andhra govt’s commitment to development Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to ensuring development and welfare go hand in hand, with a focus on improving the quality of life in Mangalagiri.

During his visit to Mangalagiri, he, along with Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, inaugurated the renovated Sri Bhagwan Mahavir Goshala and newly built community facilities in Yerrabalem village. The duo participated in the installation ceremony of the Sri Bhagwan Mahavir idol and unveiled the Gopala Murti statue.

Speaking at a press meet, Lokesh praised the Jain community’s contribution, noting that they have managed the gaushala for 25 years. “The goshala, which began with just two cows, has now expanded to house 450 cattle,” he said, assuring government support for their noble cause.

Addressing the growing issue of stray cattle in Mangalagiri, Lokesh said steps are being taken to establish more goshalas under the management of both the Sri Bhagwan Mahavir Gaushala and the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple administration. He emphasised that the coalition government is actively working on a structured solution to tackle this issue, which has caused inconvenience and accidents in the region.

Lokesh announced that the coalition government will distribute 5,000 housing plots in the first phase after Ugadi, with more beneficiaries to follow in subsequent phases. He revealed that the first set of land pattas has already been prepared, and discussions with railway authorities regarding land regularisation have shown positive progress.

To address Mangalagiri’s traffic issues, Lokesh shared that road expansions and bypass connectivity projects are in progress, to resolve congestion problems within 8 to 12 months. He unveiled plans for a Gems and Jewelry Park to support goldsmiths by providing better training and financial assistance. He assured that the government will refrain from engaging in vendetta politics and will take action only against those violating law.