Wild elephants continue to cause panic among people of Uttarandhra agency region

SRIKAKULAM: Wild elephants have been causing panic among residents of the agency areas and adjacent plains in the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 11 tuskers entered the Srikakulam agency area from the Lakheri forest in Odisha. Of these, seven were killed on different occasions, while the remaining four continue to roam the area.

Another group of seven elephants, along with a calf, arrived in the Mandasa Agency of Srikakulam on May 5, 2017, from the Odisha forest. These elephants created havoc in both agency and plain areas, particularly in Sarubujjili and Amadalavalasa mandals. They killed two people in Meliaputti mandal before returning to Odisha in May 2018. Their return was facilitated by forest officials who used trained elephants named Jayanthi and Vinayak.

According to forest officials, the elephants are now moving in two groups within the Uttarandhra agency region. Seven elephants are roaming the GL Puram and Komarada agency areas, while four elephants and a calf are in the Bhamini mandal area.

Forest Range Officer K Manikantesh, who is monitoring the pachyderms, said that as of Monday evening, four wild elephants were at Masiguda in Bhamini mandal, while seven elephants were at Seemalavanivalasa in Komarada mandal.