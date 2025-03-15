Wild elephants continue to cause panic among people of Uttarandhra agency region

SRIKAKULAM: Wild elephants have been causing panic among residents of the agency areas and adjacent plains in the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.
A total of 11 tuskers entered the Srikakulam agency area from the Lakheri forest in Odisha. Of these, seven were killed on different occasions, while the remaining four continue to roam the area.
Another group of seven elephants, along with a calf, arrived in the Mandasa Agency of Srikakulam on May 5, 2017, from the Odisha forest. These elephants created havoc in both agency and plain areas, particularly in Sarubujjili and Amadalavalasa mandals. They killed two people in Meliaputti mandal before returning to Odisha in May 2018. Their return was facilitated by forest officials who used trained elephants named Jayanthi and Vinayak.
According to forest officials, the elephants are now moving in two groups within the Uttarandhra agency region. Seven elephants are roaming the GL Puram and Komarada agency areas, while four elephants and a calf are in the Bhamini mandal area.
Forest Range Officer K Manikantesh, who is monitoring the pachyderms, said that as of Monday evening, four wild elephants were at Masiguda in Bhamini mandal, while seven elephants were at Seemalavanivalasa in Komarada mandal.
The primary reason for the increased elephant movement is believed to be deforestation, indiscriminate mining, and the use of explosives in the Lakheri forest of Odisha. After entering Andhra Pradesh, the elephants found comfort in the local environment, where farmers cultivate crops such as bananas, maize, watermelon, papaya, cashew, sugarcane, pineapple, and mango — all of which attract the animals.
Since 2007, these elephant groups have killed 19 people and damaged crops across 3,500 acres. The government has paid Rs 3 crore in compensation for the crop damage.
During summer, the jumbos move around seeking large water bodies and cooler locations, as they struggle to endure the heat, which often leaves them agitated, making them more prone to aggression.
Previously, the State government launched initiatives like ‘Operation Gaja’ and ‘Operation Jayanthi’ to drive the elephants out of the area. However, one elephant was killed during the operation, prompting an Odisha-based NGO to approach the High Court, which ordered the suspension of the efforts.
The forest officials are also planning to confine the tuskers in a particular area to prevent man-animal conflict and further damage to crops. The search for a suitable location in the Uttarandhra plans is underway.
Therefore, the forest department has since adopted a strategy of monitoring the elephants’ movements and alerting residents in the agency region to ensure their safety.