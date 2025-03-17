Guntur's PVK Naidu Market set for major overhaul

GUNTUR: Guntur’s iconic PVK Naidu Market is set for a major transformation, with plans for a modern commercial complex underway. The project will preserve the legacy of PVK Naidu, who donated 1.6 acres to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) in 1945.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and MLA Galla Madhavi met at the GMC Council Hall on Sunday to discuss redevelopment. Pemmasani visited the market, interacting with vendors and business representatives on funding, tenant policies, and shop rents.

The market, a livelihood source for decades, was demolished in 2015 due to structural deterioration, relocating vendors to Red Tank. The move failed to attract business, leaving vendors struggling. The GMC’s reconstitution in 2020 revived redevelopment plans.

The new G+8 complex, spanning 1.63 acres near the GMC office, will cost Rs 163 crore and feature 11 floors, underground parking, office spaces, and commercial shops for rental, generating revenue for GMC. The project aims to be a commercial landmark in Guntur.

A special committee of GMC officials and vendor representatives will oversee construction. Temporary accommodations have been arranged for 374 vendors.

TDP leaders, including Kovelamudi Ravindra Babu and Deputy Mayor Sheikh Sajeela, reiterated their commitment to the market’s revival.