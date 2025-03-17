Skill Up Chittoor aids ryots in enhancing productivity

CHITTOOR; The State government has launched the ‘Skill Up Chittoor – Digital Training’ programme to equip farmers with modern technology skills, enabling them to make informed decisions and improve profitability. The initiative, the first of its kind in the State, is being implemented through 502 Rythu Seva Kendras across Chittoor district.

Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said the programme aims to enhance farmers’ technical knowledge, helping them use agriculture-based mobile applications to track market prices, monitor weather conditions, access government schemes, and conduct cashless transactions using UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe.

He revealed that the government aims to train 15,000 farmers, emphasising that empowering farmers with digital knowledge will transform agriculture, leading to higher yields and better incomes. With 3,26,788 acres under cultivation in Chittoor district—1,69,560 acres for crops, 1,45,335 acres for horticultural crops, and 11,892 acres for sericulture—the adoption of digital tools can significantly boost productivity.

Farmers will also be trained to use mobile apps such as Agri Central for farming advice, Vyavasayam for crop management, Plantix for identifying crop diseases, and the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS) for pest control.

The training programme will be conducted in three phases. Master trainers will first train the Farmer Service Centre in-charge and selected farmers. These trained individuals will then educate 30 farmers in their respective areas in the second phase. In the final phase, the trained farmers will share their knowledge with others at the village level.

So far, as many as 500 farmers have been trained since the programme’s launch on March 7. The officials aim to train 15,000 farmers of the district by the end of three phases.

Joint Collector G Vidyadhari and Trainee Collector D Hima Vamshi are monitoring the training sessions and interacting with farmers to ensure effective implementation.

Farmers expressed enthusiasm about the initiative. Tulasaiah, a farmer from Buragamanda village in Sadum mandal, said the training had enabled him to bypass middlemen and sell his produce directly to buyers, ensuring better profits.