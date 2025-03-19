Shakti Mobile App enhances women’s safety: Andhra SP

GUNTUR: Bapatla district police conducted awareness campaigns on the Shakti Mobile App on Tuesday, emphasising its role in women’s safety.

Under the directives of SP Tushar Dudi, Shakti teams visited railway stations, bus stands, and other key locations to educate women about the app.

The SP stated that installing the app acts as a virtual police presence during emergencies, with an SOS button for immediate assistance.

The app offers information on night shelters, family counselling, safe travel options, and helplines.

Women travelling alone can activate the Safe Travel feature, allowing police to monitor their journey.

Five teams, each led by a Sub-Inspector, are raising awareness through visits to educational institutions and public spaces.