15-year-old APVVP case ends after Andhra Minister's intervention

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old pending disciplinary case, despite a 2016 Lokayukta ruling in favour of the accused officer, was finally closed by Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

The officer, accused of irregularities while serving in the Andhra Pradesh Vidya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) in 2009, retired in 2021 but had been receiving only a provisional pension due to the prolonged inquiry.

The case saw five Inquiry Officers (IOs) change over the years. The Lokayukta had dismissed the allegations, citing the officer’s limited authority and a personal grudge from the complainant.

However, disciplinary proceedings continued for another eight years. The fifth IO initially found the charges unproven but later modified the report, stating that corruption was established.

Despite the officer’s defence citing vague charges and the Lokayukta’s closure directive, proceedings remained unresolved, leading the officer to approach the High Court for relief. Recognising the systemic lapses, Minister Satya Kumar intervened and ordered the case to be closed.

The minister also called for reforms to prevent such delays in disciplinary inquiries, stressing the need for a time-bound resolution process.