‘Teachers transfers bill to ensure transparency’: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Andhra Pradesh State Teachers Transfers Regulation Bill, 2025, and the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the move as historic, stating that both bills were designed to bring transparency and accountability in their respective domains.

Speaking on the Teachers’ Transfer Bill, Lokesh emphasised that the legislation was formulated after extensive consultations with stakeholders to ensure fair and transparent transfers. He criticised the previous YSRCP regime for alleged irregularities, citing instances where 1,100 teachers were transferred unilaterally during elections, only to have those transfers overturned by the courts. He accused the previous YSRCP government of political interference, leading to multiple legal disputes over teacher transfers in the past five years.

Lokesh asserted that the coalition government is committed to transparency and accountability, ensuring teachers can focus solely on their profession without political pressure.

He highlighted the inclusion of a grievance mechanism and clear guidelines to regulate transfers fairly. Regarding the Private Universities Amendment Bill, he informed the House that Centurion University has been brought into the State despite technical challenges. He reiterated the State government’s commitment to promoting private universities, stating that discussions had been completed regarding Greenfield University.