Andhra Pradesh cultural gala leaves everyone in splits, ends on a high note

The cultural performances of the legislators enthralled Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan and other MLAs and MLCs at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The three-day sports and cultural meet for legislators concluded with performances that impressed the Chief Minister. Naidu, who distributed prizes to winners, also joined the MLAs and MLCs for dinner.

Amused by the entertaining acts, Naidu burst into laughter multiple times. He said Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju’s dialogue delivery reminded him of former Chief Minister and legendary actor N T Rama Rao (NTR).

Observing the enthusiasm of the participants, Naidu joked that such energy would reduce hospital visits.

“If we continue this spirit, we’ll stay healthy and happy. Reduce the health budget and increase the budget for sports and entertainment,” the Chief Minister quipped.

Emphasising the importance of unity, the Chief Minister urged legislators to focus on public issues rather than conflicts.

He recalled a time when members, regardless of political affiliations, greeted each other warmly.

“Politics in the State has turned toxic, with leaders now acting like arch-rivals,” the Chief Minister said, encouraging a return to mutual respect in political circles.