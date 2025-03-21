Man gets lifer for murdering three-year-old son in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Ongole district court judge A Bharathi sentenced Shaik Khader Vali (29) to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for the murder of his three-year-old son, Shaik Shahul, in Chimakurthy on November 30, 2018. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

According to the police, Khader Vali, a native of Nellore and a mason in Chimakurthy, doubted his wife Salma’s fidelity and suspected that their son was not his biological child.

On the day of the crime, he took the boy near a valley, strangled him, and then slit his throat with a knife.