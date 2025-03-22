Andhra woman killed by neighbour over Rs 3,000 loan

VIZIANAGARAM: A 75-year-old woman, Rallapudi Ankamma, was murdered by her neighbour in Relligudem village, Mentada mandal for allegedly refusing to lend Rs 3,000. The police arrested four accused on Thursday and seized a three-gram gold nose pad and Rs 740 cash.

According to Bobbili DSP Bhavya Reddy, Ankamma earned a living by providing small loans to villagers.

When her neighbour Dhanala Ramulamma sought Rs 3,000 for family expenses, Ankamma refused. Feeling insulted, Ramulamma conspired with her relative Dhanala Ramu of Srungavarapukota to kill Ankamma.

On March 15, Ramu arrived in Relligudem, and along with Ramulamma, Durgarao, and Ramappadu, entered Ankamma’s house. They smothered her with a pillow, stole her items, and fled the scene.