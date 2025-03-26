Develop AI-driven Policing Model, officials told

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed law enforcement agencies to adopt data-driven strategies and harness AI technology to stay ahead of criminals. He directed the Police Department to develop a nation-leading AI policing model, pledging full government support to fund innovative solutions that redefine law enforcement in India.
Speaking at the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu underscored the importance of forensic evidence in crime-solving, emphasising that disrupted crime scenes must be treated as a crime itself.
He referred to the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case as an example of investigative shortcomings, emphasising that tampering with crime scenes should be prosecuted as a criminal act.
To combat Maoist threats along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh borders, the Chief Minister urged police officials to integrate satellite data and AI-backed analytics. He also announced a four-member committee to upgrade de-addiction centres to curb substance abuse, with progress reports to be presented at the next conference.
Furthermore, he unveiled plans for Quantum Valley, an initiative aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in quantum computing, which is expected to revolutionise tech-driven law enforcement. He encouraged police to implement AI-based tools, introduce computerised criminal tracking, and expand drone patrols to enhance security.
In response, the government has launched a dedicated Cyber Crime Vertical under DIG/IG leadership and is training 500 cyber commandos to address digital threats.
Drone surveillance has expanded significantly, with 9,565 patrols and 4,479 bandobast operations conducted using 187 drones. Surveillance efforts have further strengthened with the installation of 75,749 CCTV cameras since June 2024.
The recently launched Shakti App, featuring 13 safety tools, has seen 33,000 downloads and handled 1,400 SOS calls so far. Supported by 164 Shakti teams, the initiative has contributed to a 7.2% reduction in crimes against women. In addition, 3,035 history sheets have been opened for repeat offenders, while 94 convictions — including 21 life sentences — were secured in the past eight months through fast-tracked trials.
The EAGLE Task Force’s intensified efforts led to the seizure of 45,831 kg of ganja and reduced illicit cultivation from 11,000 acres to less than 100 acres. To boost investigative capabilities, a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is being built in Amaravati at Rs 253 crore, incorporating blockchain-enabled e-forensics to enhance case accuracy.