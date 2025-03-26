Develop AI-driven Policing Model, officials told

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed law enforcement agencies to adopt data-driven strategies and harness AI technology to stay ahead of criminals. He directed the Police Department to develop a nation-leading AI policing model, pledging full government support to fund innovative solutions that redefine law enforcement in India.

Speaking at the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu underscored the importance of forensic evidence in crime-solving, emphasising that disrupted crime scenes must be treated as a crime itself.

He referred to the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case as an example of investigative shortcomings, emphasising that tampering with crime scenes should be prosecuted as a criminal act.

To combat Maoist threats along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh borders, the Chief Minister urged police officials to integrate satellite data and AI-backed analytics. He also announced a four-member committee to upgrade de-addiction centres to curb substance abuse, with progress reports to be presented at the next conference.