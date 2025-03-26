Ilavaram school launches peer learning program in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Ilavaram Zilla Parishad High School has introduced a peer learning initiative to enhance English proficiency, where academically strong students teach their classmates during breaks.
The programme, launched by English teacher Harikrishna six months ago, has improved communication skills, boosted confidence, and encouraged teamwork. Alongside this, students are also engaging in international letter exchanges and virtual discussions with experts worldwide.
To address students’ hesitation in traditional classrooms, Harikrishna trained 30 high-performing students to tutor their peers. This method has made learning interactive, allowing students to clarify doubts comfortably. “While the student tutors gained confidence, those learning have significantly improved their communication skills. Seeing the success, I plan to extend this model to other government schools,” he told TNIE.
Complementing peer learning, students have embraced handwritten letter exchanges with pen pals from various schools in the United States. Initially a language-learning exercise, the activity has evolved into a cultural exchange, broadening students’ global perspectives.
Beyond letter writing, Ilavaram students participate in virtual discussions with peers from over 300 schools across 60 countries, including the US, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, and Turkey. Through Skype sessions, they explore subjects like space science and social studies, connecting with international experts.
Their conversations include interactions with Henry Throop, an American planetary scientist; W James Adams, Chief Technologist at NASA; Janet Ivey, President of Explore Mars; and Claire Lee, a Swiss physicist. These experiences have inspired students to think beyond textbooks and explore new learning avenues. Facilitating these global interactions is Harikrishna, who connects with educators worldwide through Facebook. His efforts have turned Ilavaram into a hub of global learning, demonstrating that education extends beyond the classroom.
The success of the initiative was evident when Ilavaram students showcased their peer learning methods and English skills at Sathya Sai School in Repalle.
“I enjoy teaching my classmates. Earlier, English was difficult for me, but now I find it easier than Telugu. This program has given me the confidence to score well in my 10th-grade exams,” said SK Haseena, an 8th-grade student.
Through peer teaching, letter writing, and global collaborations, Ilavaram students are transforming rural education, bridging the gap between local and global learning.