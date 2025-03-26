Ilavaram school launches peer learning program in Andhra Pradesh

Beyond letter writing, Ilavaram students participate in virtual discussions with peers from over 300 schools across 60 countries, including the US, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, and Turkey. Through Skype sessions, they explore subjects like space science and social studies, connecting with international experts.

Their conversations include interactions with Henry Throop, an American planetary scientist; W James Adams, Chief Technologist at NASA; Janet Ivey, President of Explore Mars; and Claire Lee, a Swiss physicist. These experiences have inspired students to think beyond textbooks and explore new learning avenues. Facilitating these global interactions is Harikrishna, who connects with educators worldwide through Facebook. His efforts have turned Ilavaram into a hub of global learning, demonstrating that education extends beyond the classroom.

The success of the initiative was evident when Ilavaram students showcased their peer learning methods and English skills at Sathya Sai School in Repalle.

“I enjoy teaching my classmates. Earlier, English was difficult for me, but now I find it easier than Telugu. This program has given me the confidence to score well in my 10th-grade exams,” said SK Haseena, an 8th-grade student.

Through peer teaching, letter writing, and global collaborations, Ilavaram students are transforming rural education, bridging the gap between local and global learning.